Azerbaijan records significant GDP growth in non-oil sector last year
- 25 Jan 2023 08:08
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 181032
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-records-significant-gdp-growth-in-non-oil-sector-last-year Copied
Last year, a significant increase was recorded in the GDP of a number of areas within Azerbaijan’s non-oil and non-gas sector, compared to 2021, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.
“The increase in tourist accommodation and public catering equaled to 58.2%, transportation and warehousing - 23.2%, information and communications - 14.8% and construction - 13.4%,” Minister Jabbarov tweeted.