Azerbaijan records significant GDP growth in non-oil sector last year

Last year, a significant increase was recorded in the GDP of a number of areas within Azerbaijan’s non-oil and non-gas sector, compared to 2021, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“The increase in tourist accommodation and public catering equaled to 58.2%, transportation and warehousing - 23.2%, information and communications - 14.8% and construction - 13.4%,” Minister Jabbarov tweeted.

