Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society responds to Armenian side

The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzRCS) has made a statement in response to the Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS), News.Az reports.

The statement reads: “The Armenian Red Cross Society's (ARCS) biased response to the statement of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzRCS) has caused us great regret. Since the statement of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society is based on the principle of humanity and encompasses the delivery of humanitarian aid to Armenian residents in the Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan, the inadequate reaction of the Armenian Red Cross Society is incomprehensible. Contrary to the claims, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society has put its humanitarian imperative to serve people in need, adhering fully to the fundamental principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, particularly the principles of Neutrality, Impartiality and Unity, without any political intentions, in accordance with the Statute of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, the “Law of Republic of Azerbaijan on the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society”, the Geneva Conventions, and the Seville Agreement. Making a statement and expressing a position on the provision of humanitarian aid to this category of people are fully consistent with our mandate and do not contradict the principles of the Movement. This action does not undermine the principles and values of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement; on the contrary, it serves humanity. With this statement, we have indicated our readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to people in need along the Aghdam-Khankendi road in accordance with the Seville Agreement. It’s interesting, is there any violation of the law here? On the other hand, the Azerbaijan RCS is fully authorized to carry out any humanitarian mission in the entire territory of the republic, including the Karabakh economic region, for which there is no need to obtain permission from anyone.

Regarding the position of the Armenian Red Cross in relation to Vagif Khachaturian, we are compelled to highlight that V. Khachaturian was responsible for the brutal murder of innocent civilians – children, women, and elderly people – in the village of Mesheli in the Khojaly district in 1991. V. Khachaturian must be held accountable for these crimes against humanity. He was directly involved in war crimes. It is regrettable that such a terrorist and murderous criminal is supported by the Armenian RCS. This is completely against the Geneva Conventions.

The opinions expressed by the Armenian Red Cross Society regarding the Lachin road do not reflect reality. Our observations emphasize that there is no "humanitarian crisis" in the region. If such a situation existed, the Armenian Red Cross Society would have welcomed this good intention of ours and the International Red Cross Committee could have ensured the delivery of aid through the Aghdam-Khankandi route. Voicing baseless opinions only serves to create confusion.

When it comes to the reference to the decision of the International Court of Justice in the statement of the Armenian RCS, the establishment of the "Lachin" border crossing point by the Republic of Azerbaijan serves to uphold its sovereign rights within the frame of its own borders. Currently, Armenian residents move freely from Khankendi to Armenia and vice versa without any hindrance. There are no restrictions for Armenian residents. They have repeatedly expressed their satisfaction while being interviewed.

The response letter from the Armenian RCS raises suspicions for us, as it seems to indicate that it involves itself in politics contrary to the humanitarian principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and faces the risk of becoming a tool in the hands of the Armenian government. This statement by the Armenian RCS rightfully elicits feelings of regret and astonishment to us. Nearly 30 years of the occupation of 20% of the lands of Azerbaijan by the armed forces of Armenia, about one million people became refugees and internally displaced persons both from Armenia and from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Thousands of people were killed, historical, cultural, and religious monuments were destroyed, and Armenia’s ignorance to implement UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874, and 884 adopted in 1993.

We recommend the Armenian Red Cross Society to be more precise and responsible in their written statements and opinions, observing neutrality and impartiality, not to turn into a tool in the hands of politicians, and not to get involved in political processes. When issuing this statement, it would have been prudent for the Armenian RCS to carefully consider the clear statement by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society. In that case, they would not have allowed unverified and inaccurate biased notions and wouldn't unfairly accuse the opposite side. We repeat again, that the aim of the Azerbaijan RCS in issuing this statement was to declare our readiness to provide urgent and timely humanitarian assistance to those truly in need. This is directly aligned with our mission.

It gives misunderstanding that the Armenian Red Cross Society expresses an opinion on issues related to the territory of another sovereign state. These questions are not related to their mandate and mission. Furthermore, it constitutes a brutal interference in the affairs of another National Society. It would be advisable for the Armenian RCS to dedicate their efforts to resolving humanitarian issues within their own territory.

In accordance with articles 5.1, 5.3, and 5.4 of the Seville Agreement, we reaffirm that, based on the operational plans and capacities of the Movement, the central role in creating and implementing the collective response of the Movement is played by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society. As per the Agreement, the International Committee of the Red Cross is not entitled to exceptional rights within the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The issue of humanitarian operations in the area where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily based, is not within the jurisdiction of ICRC. These operations are under the responsibility of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and have to be implemented in coordination with it.

In our humanitarian mission, we consistently engage in discussions and consultations with our partners, namely the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Federation's regional and local representations. We reiterate that we will always remain faithful to the fundamental principles and humanitarian values of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society once again declares, that, unlike the Armenian Red Cross Society, we do not involve ourselves in politics or political processes, uphold the principles inherent in our Statute, and remain committed to international humanitarian values. We adhere to Azerbaijani legislation, and the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, as well as in accordance with the Seville Agreement, we express our readiness to promptly deliver any humanitarian aid to the residents of the Karabakh economic zone along the Aghdam-Khankendi route. The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society emphasizes its unwavering dedication to the fundamental principles and humanitarian values of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.”

