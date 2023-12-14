Azerbaijan redefines its position regarding interpretations of peace treaty received from Armenia: Minister

Azerbaijan redefines its position regarding interpretations of peace treaty received from Armenia: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is currently shaping its stance on the interpretations of the peace treaty received from Armenia, and these revisions will be presented to the other side in the near future, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

FM Bayramov made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Baku, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani FM underlined that Azerbaijan and Türkiye share identical positions on ensuring peace and stability in the region.

“We think that the Armenian side will take steps to share similar opinions. In this case, positive results can be achieved,” the minister added.

News.Az