Azerbaijan reduces excise tax on imports of kerosene to minimum

The excise tax of 1 AZN per ton will be levied for import of kerosene into Azerbaijan.

Report informs that in this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced an amendment to the decree "On rates of excise tax for excise goods imported into Azerbaijan."

Earlier this amount was 80 AZN. This decision will be in force for 90 days.

