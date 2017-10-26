Azerbaijan reduces gas export to Turkey by 1.2 percent

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-August 2017 Azerbaijan exported 4,273,850,000 cubic meters of Shahdeniz 1 gas, down 1.2% from previous year.

In August Azerbaijan exported 337.48 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey, Azerbaijan’s share in total gas import of Turkey makes up 8.4%.



In August Turkey imported 4,015,730,000 cubic meters of gas, up 10.71% from a year earlier.



Total gas export from Azerbaijan to Turkey in 2016 stood at 6,479,870,000 cubic meters.

News.Az

