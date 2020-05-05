Azerbaijan reduces state duty on some consular operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has reduced the state duty on consular operations which are conducted in the country or in its diplomatic missions abroad, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The issue was outlined in the amendment proposed to be made in the law on State Duty, which was discussed at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on May 5.

In accordance with the amendment, the state fee on issuing documents for obtaining general passports at the embassy or consulate is reduced from $55 to $25, the state fee on issuing a certificate replacing the passport for returning to the country - from $40 to $10, and the state fee on issuing an application for restoration of citizenship - from $150 to $60.

The amendment also includes a great decrease in state fees on other consular operations.

Following the discussions, the amendment was put to a vote and adopted on third reading.

News.Az