Azerbaijan refutes Armenian reports of alleged firing on Girmizi Bazar settlement

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has refuted Armenian allegations of alleged firing by Azerbaijani troops on Girmizi Bazar settlement, News.Az reports.

“Armenian media reports of the alleged firing by the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Girmizi Bazar settlement of Khojavand district are false,” the Azerbaijani ministry said on Facebook.


