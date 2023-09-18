Azerbaijan registered 142 new COVID-19 cases over past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

142 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan from August 28 to September 3, while 108 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 832,580, with 822,131 recoveries and 10,302 deaths, while treatment of 147 others is underway.

More than 7.6 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az