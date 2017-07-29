Azerbaijan registered labor rights of nearly 33,000 foreign workers
The number of foreigners registered in the individual registration system of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) of the Ministry of Labor & Social Protection of Azerbaijan totals 32 919 people.
The Ministry reports that 87.8% of them are men and 12.2% are women.
"Most of registered foreigners are citizens of Turkey (14,799 people), Georgia (3,286) and Russia (2,108),” the MLSP said, Fineko/abc.az reports.
By 1 July 2017 the system registered labor rights of totally 3,496,678 people.
News.Az