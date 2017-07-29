Azerbaijan registered labor rights of nearly 33,000 foreign workers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of foreigners registered in the individual registration system of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) of the Ministry of Labor & Social Protection of Azerbaijan totals 32 919 people.

The Ministry reports that 87.8% of them are men and 12.2% are women.

"Most of registered foreigners are citizens of Turkey (14,799 people), Georgia (3,286) and Russia (2,108),” the MLSP said, Fineko/abc.az reports.

By 1 July 2017 the system registered labor rights of totally 3,496,678 people.

