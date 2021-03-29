Azerbaijan registers 1,129 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,129 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

As many as 349 patients have recovered, and 22 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 257,330, with 236,500 recoveries and 3,513 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 17,317.

Over the past day, 7,630 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,844,674.

News.Az