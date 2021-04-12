Azerbaijan registers 1,151 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,151 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

As many as 1,052 patients have recovered, and 29 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 287,144, with 251,760 recoveries and 3,944 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 31,440.

Over the past day, 7,687 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,026,132.

News.Az