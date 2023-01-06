Azerbaijan registers 121 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

121 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 59 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

Some four patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 826,683, with 816,291 recoveries and 10,013 deaths, while treatment of 379 others is underway.

A total of 7,439,300 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az