Azerbaijan registers 126 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 126 new coronavirus cases, 882 recoveries, and 11 deaths over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 789 883 with 777 396 recoveries and 9558 deaths.

Treatment of 2929 others is underway. A total of 6 611 402 coronavirus tests has been conducted in the country so far.





News.Az