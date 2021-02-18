Azerbaijan registers 145 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has reported 145 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

Some 155 patients have recovered, and 3 others have died over the past day, the headquarters noted.

Up until now, 232,636 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 227,271 of them have recovered, and 3,190 people have died.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,175.

Over the past day, 7,216 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,528,610.

News.Az