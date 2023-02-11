Azerbaijan registers 15 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

15 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 21 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Saturday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 828,210, with 817,965 recoveries and 10,098 deaths, while treatment of 147 others is underway.

A total of 7,504,181 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az