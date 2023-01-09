Azerbaijan registers 16 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sixteen new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 18 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

Three patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 826,924, with 816,422 recoveries and 10,023 deaths, while treatment of 479 others is underway.

A total of 7,445,292 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az