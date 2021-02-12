Azerbaijan registers 191 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 191 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

Some 226 virus infected people have recovered, and 3 patients have died over the past day, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed tally in Azerbaijan has reached 231,840, with 226,345 recoveries and 3,173 deaths.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,322.

Over the past day, 7,260 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,485,483.

News.Az