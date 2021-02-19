Azerbaijan registers 193 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 192 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

Some 201 patients have recovered, and 3 others have died over the past day, the headquarters noted.

Up until now, 232,829 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 227,472 of them have recovered, and 3,193 people have died.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 2,164.

Over the past day, 7,215 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,535,825.

News.Az