Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries outnumber infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,075 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 2,480 patients have recovered, and 32 patients have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed infection cases in Azerbaijan have reached 305,933 with 269,965 recoveries and 4,235 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 31,733.

Over the past day, 12,679 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,141,335.

News.Az