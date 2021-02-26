Azerbaijan registers 219 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 219 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 180 virus infected people have recovered, and 4 patients have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan reached 233,989, with 228,479 recoveries and 3,213 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,297.

Over the past day, 6,908 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,583,362.

News.Az