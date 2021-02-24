Azerbaijan registers 220 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 220 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 145 patients have recovered, and two others have died over the past day, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 233,644, with 228,157 recoveries and 3,206 deaths.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,281.

Over the past day, 7,915 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,571,016.

News.Az