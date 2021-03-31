Azerbaijan registers 2,237 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,237 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

Some 787 patients have recovered, and 29 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 261,713, with 238,125 recoveries and 3,567 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 20,021.

Over the past day, 14,885 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,873,658.

News.Az