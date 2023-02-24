Azerbaijan registers 28 new daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

28 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 26 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

Three patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 828,477, with 818,209 recoveries and 10,111 deaths, while treatment of 154 others is underway.

A total of 7,519,926 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az