Azerbaijan registers 297 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 297 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

As many as 126 patients have recovered, and 3 others have died, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 237,260, with 229,915 recoveries and 3,250 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 4,095.

Over the past day, 5,152 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,663,151.

News.Az