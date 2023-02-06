Azerbaijan registers 3 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

3 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 5 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 828,085, with 817,816 recoveries and 10,096 deaths, while treatment of 173 others is underway.

A total of 7,496,659 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az