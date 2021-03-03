Azerbaijan registers 319 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 319 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

Some 161 patients have recovered, and 5 patients have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 235,333, with 229,143 recoveries and 3,230 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,960.

Over the past day, 7,928 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,610,808.

News.Az