Azerbaijan registers 35 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

35 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 41 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Some five patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 828,018, with 817,739 recoveries and 10,092 deaths, while treatment of 187 others is underway.

A total of 7,491,233 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az