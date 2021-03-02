Azerbaijan registers 352 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 352 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

Some 143 patients have recovered, and two others have died, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 235,014, with 228,982 recoveries and 3,225 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,807.

Over the past day, 7,996 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,610,880.

News.Az