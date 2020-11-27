Azerbaijan registers 3,712 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 3,712 reaching 109,813, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Friday.

As many as 1,359 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 69,931. Thirty-five coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,291.

The number of active cases stands at 38,591.

Over the past day, 16,402 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,682,234.

