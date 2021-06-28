Azerbaijan registers 38 more COVID-19 cases, 39 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 38 new COVID-19 cases, 39 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Up until now, 335,874 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,123 of them have recovered, and 4,970 people have died. Currently, 781 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To detect the COVID-19 cases, 4,482 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,733,194 tests have been conducted so far.

