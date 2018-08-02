Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan registers 39 religious communities in 2018

The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan registered 26 religious communities in July, the committee said in a message Aug. 2.

Since the beginning of the state re-registration of religious organizations (September 1, 2009), 835 religious communities have been registered in Azerbaijan, AzVision reports.

Of this, 804 are Islamic and 31 are non-Islamic (20 Christian, 8 Jewish, 2 Bahaii, and 1 Krishna) communities.

In 2018, 39 religious communities have been registered, 13 of which were registered in April and 26 in July.

