Azerbaijan registers 40 daily coronavirus cases

Fifty new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 42 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

One patient has died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 823,889, with 813,669 recoveries and 9,969 deaths, while treatment of 251 others is underway.

A total of 7,353,252 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az