Azerbaijan registers 40 new daily coronavirus cases

40 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 29 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 828,588, with 818,310 recoveries and 10,119 deaths, while treatment of 159 others is underway.

A total of 7,526,899 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

