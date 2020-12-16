Azerbaijan registers 4,077 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 4,077 reaching 187,336, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

As many as 3,854 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 122,859. Some 43 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,050.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 62,427.

Over the past day, 17,998 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,998,577 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az