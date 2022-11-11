Azerbaijan registers 44 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifty-four new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 50 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

Two patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 823,636, with 813,504 recoveries and 9,959 deaths, while treatment of 173 others is underway.

A total of 7,341,262 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az