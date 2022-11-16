Azerbaijan registers 44 daily coronavirus cases
Forty-four new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 6 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.
Two patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.
The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 823,805, with 813,618 recoveries and 9,967 deaths, while treatment of 220 others is underway.
A total of 7,349,698 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.