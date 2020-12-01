Azerbaijan registers 4,426 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 4,426 reaching 125,602, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

As many as 1,995 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 76,897. Forty-one coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,433.

The number of active cases stands at 47,272.

Over the past day, 17,621 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,746,198.

News.Az