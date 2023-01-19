Azerbaijan registers 46 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

46 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 79 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Some four patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 827,571, with 817,080 recoveries and 10,064 deaths, while treatment of 427 others is underway.

A total of 7,466,384 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az