Azerbaijan registers 49 daily coronavirus cases

49 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 40 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

One patient has died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 823,149, with 812,889 recoveries and 9,943 deaths, while treatment of 317 others is underway.

A total of 7,315,522 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

