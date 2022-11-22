Azerbaijan registers 58 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifty-eight new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 32 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

Two patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 824,033, with 813,785 recoveries and 9,975 deaths, while treatment of 273 others is underway.

A total of 7,361,245 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az