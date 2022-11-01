Azerbaijan registers 60 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

60 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 82 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Four patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 823,318, with 813,068 recoveries and 9,948 deaths, while treatment of 302 others is underway.

A total of 7,323,276 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az