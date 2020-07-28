Azerbaijan registers 631 new COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 412 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, 631 more patients have recovered and 7 others have died, the headquarters noted.

To date, 30,858 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 23,873 patients have recovered and 430 people have died. Currently, 6,555 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,429 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 698,815 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az