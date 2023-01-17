Azerbaijan registers 71 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

71 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 70 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Four patients have died from COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 827,450, with 816,942 recoveries and 10,054 deaths, while treatment of 454 others is underway.

A total of 7,461,419 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az