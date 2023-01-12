Azerbaijan registers 80 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

80 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 66 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Four patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 827,135, with 816,528 recoveries and 10,037 deaths, while treatment of 570 others is underway.

A total of 7,451,931 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az