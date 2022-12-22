Azerbaijan registers 81 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eighty-one new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 107 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Three patients have died from COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 825,737, with 815,141 recoveries and 10,002 deaths, while treatment of 594 others is underway.

A total of 7,415,031 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az