Azerbaijan registers 9 daily coronavirus cases

Nine new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 13 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

One patient has died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 824,879, with 814,524 recoveries and 9,987 deaths, while treatment of 368 others is underway.

A total of 7,395,267 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az