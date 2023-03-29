Azerbaijan registers 97 new daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ninety-seven new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 2 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Three patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 829,591, with 819,117 recoveries and 10,178 deaths, while treatment of 296 others is underway.

A total of 7,556,844 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az