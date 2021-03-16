Azerbaijan registers 980 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 980 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

As many as 309 patients have recovered, and 12 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 241,651, with 231,370 recoveries and 3,298 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 6,983.

Over the past day, 10,453 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,726,470.

News.Az