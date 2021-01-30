Azerbaijan registers more than 700 monuments in its liberated territories

A total of 706 cultural and historical monuments has been registered by Azerbaijan on the liberated territories, State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Culture reports.

This includes 5 archaeological sites of universal importance, 119 architectural monuments of national importance, 121 archaeological sites of national and 393 architectural sites of local importance, as well as 23 garden parks, monumental memorials, 22 archaeological sites and 17 decorative-applied art samples of local importance.

