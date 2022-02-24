Azerbaijan registers nearly 1,755 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,755 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 781,538, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 4,517 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 754,041. Some 23 patients have died in Azerbaijan in a day, pushing the death toll to 9,330.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 18,167.

So far, 6,522,155 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az